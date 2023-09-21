Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BAMXF) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BAMXF) closed at $105 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.64%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.82%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 2.61% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 12.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.89% in that time.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $20.13 per share and revenue of $166.76 billion, which would represent changes of -30.06% and +11.31%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Bayerische Motoren Werke AG. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.22. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.25, which means Bayerische Motoren Werke AG is trading at a discount to the group.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BAMXF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.