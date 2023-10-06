Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BAMXF) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BAMXF) closed the latest trading day at $99.94, indicating no change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.18%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.87%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.6%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 2.46% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector with its loss of 1.77% and outperforming the S&P 500's loss of 5.17%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG in its upcoming release.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $20.13 per share and a revenue of $166.76 billion, indicating changes of -30.06% and +11.31%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Bayerische Motoren Werke AG. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. As of now, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 4.97. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.65, which means Bayerische Motoren Werke AG is trading at a discount to the group.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, finds itself in the top 33% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

