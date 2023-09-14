Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BAMXF) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BAMXF) closed at $102.47, marking no change from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.84%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.96%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.81%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 6.74% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 5.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.19% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Bayerische Motoren Werke AG as it approaches its next earnings report date.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $20.13 per share and revenue of $166.76 billion, which would represent changes of -30.06% and +11.31%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bayerische Motoren Werke AG should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.09. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.26, so we one might conclude that Bayerische Motoren Werke AG is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

