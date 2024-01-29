Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BAMXF) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BAMXF) ended the recent trading session at $101.58, demonstrating a +0.08% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.76%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.12%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 8.79% over the last month, surpassing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 13.1% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 2.5%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Bayerische Motoren Werke AG. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.33. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 6.14.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BAMXF in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BAMXF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

