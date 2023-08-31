Bayerische Motoren Werke AG - ADR (BMWYY) Price Target Increased by 20.56% to 50.03

The average one-year price target for Bayerische Motoren Werke AG - ADR (OTC:BMWYY) has been revised to 50.03 / share. This is an increase of 20.56% from the prior estimate of 41.50 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 27.53 to a high of 73.36 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 43.10% from the latest reported closing price of 34.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bayerische Motoren Werke AG - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMWYY is 0.32%, an increase of 10.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 62.98% to 940K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 220K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 79K shares, representing an increase of 64.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMWYY by 199.31% over the last quarter.

PXNIX - Pax MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Index Fund Institutional Class holds 151K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

FILFX - Strategic Advisers International Fund holds 96K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 94K shares, representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMWYY by 9.73% over the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 88K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 85K shares, representing an increase of 3.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMWYY by 23.33% over the last quarter.

Todd Asset Management holds 79K shares.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.