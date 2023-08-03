Bayerische Motoren Werke AG - ADR (BMWYY) Price Target Decreased by 6.57% to 41.50

The average one-year price target for Bayerische Motoren Werke AG - ADR (OTC:BMWYY) has been revised to 41.50 / share. This is an decrease of 6.57% from the prior estimate of 44.41 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 32.24 to a high of 50.09 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.16% from the latest reported closing price of 39.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bayerische Motoren Werke AG - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMWYY is 0.30%, an increase of 5.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 26.76% to 723K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 220K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 79K shares, representing an increase of 64.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMWYY by 199.31% over the last quarter.

FILFX - Strategic Advisers International Fund holds 96K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 94K shares, representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMWYY by 9.73% over the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 88K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 85K shares, representing an increase of 3.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMWYY by 23.33% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Funds II - International Strategic Equity Allocation Fund Class NAV holds 51K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53K shares, representing a decrease of 4.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMWYY by 10.97% over the last quarter.

JAFVX - Strategic Equity Allocation Trust Series NAV holds 48K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares, representing a decrease of 4.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMWYY by 14.68% over the last quarter.

