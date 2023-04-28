Bayerische Motoren Werke AG - ADR (BMWYY) Declares $3.11 Dividend

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG - ADR said on April 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $3.11 per share. Previously, the company paid $2.01 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on May 26, 2023.

At the current share price of $26.27 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.83%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bayerische Motoren Werke AG - ADR. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 12.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMWYY is 0.28%, an increase of 73.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.78% to 570K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.02% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bayerische Motoren Werke AG - ADR is 39.41. The forecasts range from a low of 30.71 to a high of $48.08. The average price target represents an increase of 50.02% from its latest reported closing price of 26.27.

The projected annual revenue for Bayerische Motoren Werke AG - ADR is 138,835MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 23.99.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FILFX - Strategic Advisers International Fund holds 94K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 121K shares, representing a decrease of 28.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMWYY by 8.38% over the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 85K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 82K shares, representing an increase of 3.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMWYY by 19.50% over the last quarter.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 79K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares, representing an increase of 56.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMWYY by 99.73% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Funds II - International Strategic Equity Allocation Fund Class NAV holds 51K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53K shares, representing a decrease of 4.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMWYY by 10.97% over the last quarter.

JOHN HANCOCK VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - Strategic Equity Allocation Trust Series NAV holds 50K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares, representing a decrease of 6.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMWYY by 15.15% over the last quarter.

