Bayer: Phase I trial results from Parkinson's cell therapy positive

Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

June 28, 2023 — 02:44 am EDT

Written by Ludwig Burger for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, June 28 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Bayer BAYGn.DE said on Wednesday that initial testing on humans showed that its experimental stem cell therapy to treat Parkinson's disease was well-tolerated and that transplanted cells survived in patients' brains.

Bayer said the positive one-year results from subsidiary BlueRock Therapeutics's Phase I trial of the stem cell-based therapy bemdaneprocel encouraged it to advance the testing on humans to the second of three stages.

