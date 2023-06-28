Bayer: Phase I trial results from Parkinson's cell therapy positive

FRANKFURT, June 28 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Bayer BAYGn.DE said on Wednesday that initial testing on humans showed that its experimental stem cell therapy to treat Parkinson's disease was well-tolerated and that transplanted cells survived in patients' brains.

Bayer said the positive one-year results from subsidiary BlueRock Therapeutics's Phase I trial of the stem cell-based therapy bemdaneprocel encouraged it to advance the testing on humans to the second of three stages.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger Editing by Miranda Murray)

