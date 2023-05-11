Bayer: 2023 results to come in lower end of target range

FRANKFURT, May 11 (Reuters) - German diversified group Bayer BAYGn.DE said its 2023 results would likely come in at the lower bound of its target range, hurt by the reversal of last year's price boost for its glyphosate-based weedkillers.

"Overall, we expect target attainment to come in at the lower end of our guidance," CEO Werner Baumann said in a statement on Thursday.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger Editing by Miranda Murray)

