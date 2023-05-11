News & Insights

Bayer: 2023 results to come in lower end of target range

May 11, 2023 — 01:40 am EDT

Written by Ludwig Burger for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, May 11 (Reuters) - German diversified group Bayer BAYGn.DE said its 2023 results would likely come in at the lower bound of its target range, hurt by the reversal of last year's price boost for its glyphosate-based weedkillers.

"Overall, we expect target attainment to come in at the lower end of our guidance," CEO Werner Baumann said in a statement on Thursday.

