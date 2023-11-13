News & Insights

US Markets

Bayer withdraws follicular lymphoma drug after further trial fails

Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

November 13, 2023 — 10:27 am EST

Written by Ludwig Burger for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Bayer BAYGn.DE on Monday said it would voluntarily withdraw the follicular lymphoma drug Aliqopa, also known as copanlisib, from the U.S. market after a trial designed to confirm its benefit did not show the desired effect on overall survival.

The decision follows discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Bayer said in a statement.

Based on a Phase II study, Aliqopa was granted accelerated approval by the FDA in 2017 for adults with follicular lymphoma whose disease had returned after at least two prior systemic therapies, but the go-ahead was contingent on further trials.

In a follow-up study the FDA had required, the addition of Aliqopa to standard immunochemotherapy did not meet the target for progression-free survival when compared to the control group in patients on standard immunochemotherapy, Bayer added.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Matthias Williams)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133634;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.