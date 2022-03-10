Bayer to sell pesticide unit for $2.6 bln to Cinven

BERLIN, March 10 (Reuters) - Bayer BAYGn.DE agreed to sell its environmental science professional business to private equity group Cinven for $2.6 billion in a move to streamline its crop science portfolio and focus on the core agricultural business, it said on Thursday.

Cinven said in a separate statement it would seek to continue to drive innovation and accelerate growth of the business.

