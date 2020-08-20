Bayer to pay $1.6 bln to resolve U.S. suits for Essure birth-control device

Bayer said on Thursday it will pay around $1.6 billion to settle the majority of U.S. claims involving its Essure birth-control device.

The German company said the agreement is for around 90% of the nearly 39,000 claims of women who are alleging injury from the devices.

