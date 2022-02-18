Bayer To Make Darolutamide Available To Broad Spectrum Of Prostate Cancer Patients

(RTTNews) - Bayer (BAYZF.PK, BAYRY.PK, BYR.L) said oncology is a key focus of the company's Pharma growth strategy, and it expects to be among top-10 players by 2030. The company noted that Nubeqa (Darolutamide) is a key cornerstone to grow its Oncology franchise short-to-mid term.

Bayer said the results of ARAMIS study already showed Nubeqa's strong clinical benefit for mid-stage prostate cancer patients. ARAMIS also revealed Darolutamide's positive tolerability profile.

Bayer stated that Darolutamide has the chance to become a foundational drug in prostate cancer - with peak sales potential lifted to above 3 billion euros. The company said it is committed to make Darolutamide available to a broad spectrum of prostate cancer patients.

