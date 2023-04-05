Bayer to invest 60 million euros in Ukrainian seed production site

April 05, 2023 — 01:55 am EDT

Written by Linda Pasquini for Reuters ->

April 5 (Reuters) - German drugs-to-pesticides giant Bayer BAYGn.DE said on Wednesday it would invest 60 million euros from 2023 onwards in its corn seed production facility Pochuiky, Ukraine.

The investment includes a new seed dryer, agricultural field equipment, storage facilities and construction of two bomb shelters to ensure safety of Ukrainian workers.

(Reporting by Linda Pasquini, Editing by Rachel More)

((linda.pasquini@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 7785261;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.