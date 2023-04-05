Bayer to invest 60 million euros in Ukrainian seed production site

April 5 (Reuters) - German drugs-to-pesticides giant Bayer BAYGn.DE said on Wednesday it would invest 60 million euros from 2023 onwards in its corn seed production facility Pochuiky, Ukraine.

The investment includes a new seed dryer, agricultural field equipment, storage facilities and construction of two bomb shelters to ensure safety of Ukrainian workers.

(Reporting by Linda Pasquini, Editing by Rachel More)

((linda.pasquini@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 7785261;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.