News & Insights

BioTech

Bayer Submits SNDA For Expanded Use Of NUBEQA In Metastatic Hormone-Sensitive Prostate Cancer To FDA

September 26, 2024 — 08:12 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - German pharmaceutical company Bayer AG (BAYZF.PK, BAYRY.PK, BYR.L) announced Thursday the submission of a supplemental new drug application (sNDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the oral androgen receptor inhibitor (ARi) NUBEQA (darolutamide) in combination with androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) for the treatment of patients with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC).

The submission is based on positive results from the investigational pivotal Phase III ARANOTE trial that showed NUBEQA plus ADT demonstrated an improvement in radiological progression-free survival (rPFS), significantly reducing in the risk of progression or death in patients with mHSPC compared to placebo plus ADT.

NUBEQA is developed jointly by Bayer and Orion Corporation, a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company.

NUBEQA is currently indicated for the treatment of adult patients with mHSPC in combination with docetaxel and for non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (nmCRPC).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.