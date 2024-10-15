News & Insights

Markets

Bayer Submits EU Marketing Authorization Application For Elinzanetant To Treat Hot Flashes In Women

October 15, 2024 — 11:30 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Bayer AG (BAYZF.PK, BAYRY.PK, BYR.L) Tuesday announced that it has submitted marketing authorization application to the European Medicines Agency for Elinzanetant to treat vasomotor symptoms or hot flashes in women.

Elinzanetant is a dual neurokinin-1 and 3 receptor antagonist, in late-stage clinical development for the non-hormonal treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms. The EMA submission is based on results from the Phase III development program OASIS.

Hot flashes are due to a decrease of estrogen, which can result from the progressive reduction of ovarian function due to natural menopause or medical intervention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.