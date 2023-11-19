Bayer Stops Phase III Study Of Asundexian In Atrial Fibrillation Due To Lack Of Efficacy

(RTTNews) - Bayer (BAYZF.PK, BAYRY.PK, BYR.L) said that it has stopped OCEANIC-AF study early due to lack of efficacy. OCEANIC-AF is a phase III study investigating asundexian compared to apixaban (a direct oral anticoagulant) in patients with atrial fibrillation at risk for stroke.

The decision was based on the recommendation of the study's Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) as part of ongoing surveillance which showed an inferior efficacy of asundexian versus the control arm, the German pharmaceutical and biotechnology company said.

Meanwhile, the company noted that the IDMC recommends continuing the OCEANIC-STROKE phase III study as planned.

Other evidence suggests the benefit of anticoagulation therapy on top of standard of care in the population of the OCEANIC-STROKE study which lacks adequate treatment options.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.