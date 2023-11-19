News & Insights

Markets

Bayer Stops Phase III Study Of Asundexian In Atrial Fibrillation Due To Lack Of Efficacy

November 19, 2023 — 08:46 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Bayer (BAYZF.PK, BAYRY.PK, BYR.L) said that it has stopped OCEANIC-AF study early due to lack of efficacy. OCEANIC-AF is a phase III study investigating asundexian compared to apixaban (a direct oral anticoagulant) in patients with atrial fibrillation at risk for stroke.

The decision was based on the recommendation of the study's Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) as part of ongoing surveillance which showed an inferior efficacy of asundexian versus the control arm, the German pharmaceutical and biotechnology company said.

Meanwhile, the company noted that the IDMC recommends continuing the OCEANIC-STROKE phase III study as planned.

Other evidence suggests the benefit of anticoagulation therapy on top of standard of care in the population of the OCEANIC-STROKE study which lacks adequate treatment options.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.