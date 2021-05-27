US Markets

Bayer sticks to $2 bln provisions taken for class plan

Contributor
Berlin Newsroom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

Bayer said on Thursday it was not making any changes to the $2 billion in provisions it took for a class action plan to settle future claims related to its Roundup and other glyphosate-based weedkillers in the U.S.

BERLIN, May 27 (Reuters) - Bayer BAYGn.DE said on Thursday it was not making any changes to the $2 billion in provisions it took for a class action plan to settle future claims related to its Roundup and other glyphosate-based weedkillers in the U.S.

"We are determined to resolve the Roundup litigation and minimise the risk to our company from the existing and potential future lawsuits," Bayer Chief Executive Werner Baumann said in a speech published online.

"We remain open to settlement negotiations on the remaining lawsuits, as long as the terms are reasonable. However, we will review this approach in the future," he added.

(Reporting by Berlin Newsroom Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((Madeline.Chambers@thomsonreuters.com; +4930220133578;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    May 19, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular