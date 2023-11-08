Bayer Slips To Loss In Q3; To Remove Multiple Layers Of Management

(RTTNews) - Bayer (BAYZF.PK, BAYRY.PK, BYR.L), a German pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, reported that its third quarter net loss 4.569 billion euros or 4.66 euros per share compared to net income of 546 million euros or 0.56 euros per share in the prior year.

Quarterly core earnings per share decreased by 66.4 percent year-over-year to 0.38 euros.

Quarterly EBITDA before special items decreased by 31.3 percent to 1.685 billion euros, mainly due to the decline in earnings at the Crop Science Division.

Group sales for the third quarter were 10.342 billion euros down 8.3% from the prior year, while it was down 0.2 percent on a currency- and portfolio-adjusted basis.

Bayer said it will remove multiple layers of management and coordination, by the end of next year. The step will unleash teams with the mission-focus necessary to turn things around 95 percent of the decision-making in the organization will shift from managers to the people doing the work. Even though this will include a significant reduction in the workforce, it is not a traditional cost-cutting program.

In addition, a new Board of Management compensation system will be proposed at the next Annual Stockholders' Meeting.

Bayer expects a soft growth outlook and continued challenges to the company's profitability for next year.

The company confirmed the updated 2023 guidance.

In August, Bayer said it anticipated sales to be between 48.5 billion euros and 49.5 billion euros on a currency-adjusted basis. EBITDA before special items was expected to be in the range of 11.3 billion euros and 11.8 billion euros in 2023 on a currency-adjusted basis.

The company expected annual core earnings per share to be between 6.20 euros and 6.40 euros on a currency-adjusted basis.

