Bayer signs agreement to manufacture, sell Atara's cancer therapy

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Bayer AG BAYGn.DE said on Monday it has signed an agreement with Atara Biotherapeutics Inc ATRA.O to manufacture and sell Atara's cancer therapy.

Bayer will make an upfront payment of $60 million, it said in a statement.

Atara said in November its CAR T-cell therapy for solid tumors, ATA3271, showed anti-tumor activity in vitro in a pre-clinical study.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

