US Markets
ATRA

Bayer signs agreement to manufacture, sell Atara's cancer therapy

Contributor
Shubham Kalia Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Bayer AG said on Monday it has signed an agreement with Atara Biotherapeutics Inc to manufacture and sell Atara's cancer therapy.

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Bayer AG BAYGn.DE said on Monday it has signed an agreement with Atara Biotherapeutics Inc ATRA.O to manufacture and sell Atara's cancer therapy.

Bayer will make an upfront payment of $60 million, it said in a statement.

Atara said in November its CAR T-cell therapy for solid tumors, ATA3271, showed anti-tumor activity in vitro in a pre-clinical study.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Shubham.Kalia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ATRA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular