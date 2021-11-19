Bayer shortlists private equity firms to bid for pest control unit -Handelsblatt

Contributor
Ludwig Burger Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

Bayer has shortlisted a number of private equity groups to make binding bids for its pest control unit Bayer Environmental Science (BES), Handelsblatt reported on Friday.

FRANKFURT, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Bayer BAYGn.DE has shortlisted a number of private equity groups to make binding bids for its pest control unit Bayer Environmental Science (BES), Handelsblatt reported on Friday.

Cinven, CVC and Apax are among the bidders that Bayer, which earlier this year put the business up for sale, has picked for the next bidding round, the newspaper cited financial sources as saying.

Bayer, which declined to comment, is selling the unit to cut debt and to focus its crop science division on its core agriculture customers. Environmental Science offers pesticides and rodent control to non-farming customers like greenskeepers and warehouse managers.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger Editing by Chris Reese)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133634; Reuters Messaging: ludwig.burger.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters