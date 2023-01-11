Bayer shares up 2.2% after report activist bluebell pushing for break-up

Credit: REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

January 11, 2023 — 03:14 am EST

Written by Ludwig Burger for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Bayer BAYGn.DE shares gained 2.2% at the open on Wednesday on a report that activist investor Bluebell Capital Partners has built an equity stake and is pushing for a break-up of the German pharmaceutical and agriculture company.

The stock traded at its highest in more than five weeks after Bloomberg reported late on Tuesday that Britain-based Bluebell is also seeking an overhaul of Bayer's corporate governance, citing sources.

