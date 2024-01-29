News & Insights

Bayer shares drop 4.5% after jury verdict over $2.25 bln in damages

Credit: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO

January 29, 2024 — 03:08 am EST

Written by Ludwig Burger for Reuters ->

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Shares in Bayer BAYGn.DE opened 4.5% lower on Monday after the German company was ordered to pay $2.25 billion in damages, the highest amount yet in its ongoing litigation linked to an alleged carcinogenic effect of its Roundup weedkiller.

A jury in a Philadelphia court on Friday ordered Bayer to pay $2.25 billion to a Pennsylvania man who said he developed cancer from exposure to the company's Roundup weedkiller.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Editing by Rachel More)

