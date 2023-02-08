Bayer shareholders Union, Deka welcome CEO change at Bayer

February 08, 2023 — 12:33 pm EST

Written by Patricia Weiss for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Two of Bayer's BAYGn.DE top-20 investors, Union Investment and Deka, on Wednesday welcomed the company's decision to replace CEO Werner Baumann from June 1, saying incoming boss Bill Anderson may breathe fresh life into the group's strategy.

"We welcome the timely change at the top of Bayer and hope that the fresh perspective of an external candidate will provide new momentum for the strategy of the company," said Ingo Speich, head of sustainability and corporate governance at Deka, a top-20 investor in Bayer.

Markus Manns of Union Investment said the appointment of Anderson could bring the relief investors have been waiting for.

