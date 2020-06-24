World Markets

Bayer settles Roundup cancer lawsuits for up to $10.9 billion

Ludwig Burger Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

FRANKFURT, June 24 (Reuters) - Bayer AG BAYGn.DE on Wednesday said it agreed to settle U.S. lawsuits claiming that its widely-used weedkiller Roundup caused cancer for $10.1-10,9 billion.

