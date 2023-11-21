News & Insights

Bayer says "tighter" cash flows to be considered in company overhaul

Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

November 21, 2023 — 08:49 am EST

Written by Ludwig Burger for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Bayer's BAYGn.DE CEO said that he will consider a more difficult outlook on future cash flows in his strategic review of the German drugmaker after the company suffered a major drug development setback.

"Anything that effects future cash flows negatively just makes that a little tighter," CEO Bill Anderson said in an analyst call on Tuesday.

"The impact of these recent events does not change what our strategic options are. It just may mean that some of those conditions are a little tighter," said Anderson.

