Bayer says "tighter" cash flows to be considered in company overhaul

FRANKFURT, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Bayer's BAYGn.DE CEO said that he will consider a more difficult outlook on future cash flows in his strategic review of the German drugmaker after the company suffered a major drug development setback.

"Anything that effects future cash flows negatively just makes that a little tighter," CEO Bill Anderson said in an analyst call on Tuesday.

"The impact of these recent events does not change what our strategic options are. It just may mean that some of those conditions are a little tighter," said Anderson.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Matthias Williams)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133634;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.