Bayer Says Phase III Aranote Trial Of Darulutamide + ADT Show Positive Results In Prostrate Cancer

September 16, 2024 — 05:43 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Bayer AG, (BAYZF.PK, BAYRY.PK, BYR.L) Monday announced that in the Phase III Aranote trial, Darolutamide plus androgen deprivation therapy or ADT significantly reduced the risk of radiological progression or death compared to placebo plus ADT in patients with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer or mHSPC.

The Aranote study showed a statistically significant increase in radiological progression-free survival compared to placebo plus ADT. Darolutamide plus ADT now has positive data both with and without docetaxel based on two pivotal Phase III studies in metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer.

Further, a safety analysis reconfirmed the established tolerability profile of Darolutamide.

Bayer plans to submit the data from the Aranote trial to health authorities globally to support the expanded use of darolutamide in patients with mHSPC.

The Aranote trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase III study designed to assess the efficacy and safety of darolutamide plus ADT in patients with mHSPC.

Darolutamide is an oral androgen receptor inhibitor with a distinct chemical structure that binds to the androgen receptor with high affinity and exhibits strong antagonistic activity, thereby inhibiting the receptor function and the growth of prostate cancer cells.

