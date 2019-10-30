Commodities

Bayer says number of glyphosate plaintiffs jumps to 42,700

Ludwig Burger Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/THILO SCHMUELGEN

Germany's Bayer said on Wednesday that the number of U.S. plaintiffs blaming its glyphosate-based weedkillers for their cancer mushroomed to 42,700 from 18,400 in July.

Third-quarter adjusted core earnings for the group rose 7.5%to 2.3 billion euros ($2.6 billion), helped by higher sales of crop protection chemicals, seeds and consumer healthcare products, it added.

