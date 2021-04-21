Bayer says Mexican judge rules in its favor over proposed glyphosate ban
MEXICO CITY, April 21 (Reuters) - A Mexican judge has sided with Bayer AG in a provisional legal challenge from a government policy that seeks to ban the herbicide glyphosate, the company told Reuters on Wednesday, which gives the firm a temporary reprieve from the prohibition.
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia)
