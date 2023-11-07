Bayer says judge gave Roundup jury secret message before $175 mln verdict

By Brendan Pierson

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Bayer BAYGn.DE is seeking to overturn a recent $175 million verdict in favor of a man who alleged that the company's Roundup weed killer caused his cancer, saying that the trial judge gave the jury a secret instruction that may have swayed their verdict.

The Oct. 27 verdict, for retired restaurant owner Ernest Caranci, included $25 million in compensatory damages and $150 million in punitive damages. The Philadelphia state court jury was divided 10-2, the minimum majority needed under state law for a verdict in a civil case.

In a motion on Monday seeking a new trial, Bayer said it learned from a juror after the verdict that the jury had previously been divided 9-3 and had sent a note to the judge asking how to proceed.

According to the motion, the juror told Bayer that the judge, James Crumlish, sent a message back through his clerk that the jury would have to come back and deliberate through the following Monday and Tuesday if it could not get to 10 votes.

Bayer said that, according to the juror, one juror who had supported Bayer, and others who were wavering, quickly threw their support behind Caranci, and that jurors openly voiced frustration at the prospect of longer deliberations.

Crumlish never told the lawyers about the exchange, Bayer said.

Crumlish did not immediately respond to a voicemail left with his chambers seeking comment late Tuesday.

Normally, lawyers for both sides have a chance to weigh in on anything the judge says to the jury during deliberations. Instructions given to a deadlocked jury are especially sensitive, and typically use standardized language designed to avoid pressuring holdouts to change their votes.

Crumlish's instruction was "highly coercive and did not include any of the language or protections" required in Pennsylvania, Bayer said.

Bayer asked that its motion be heard by a panel of three judges, an uncommonly used procedure in Pennsylvania courts. It also asked that Crumlish recuse himself from that panel.

Bayer said there were numerous other irregularities that warranted a new trial, and it is also challenging the punitive damages award as excessive.

"We believe that Monsanto's scorched earth trial tactics which includes attacks upon the judge, the jury, and integrity of the legal process will fail," Tom Kline and Jason Itkin, Caranci's lawyers, said in a joint statement.

Roundup-related lawsuits have dogged Bayer since it acquired the brand as part of its $63 billion purchase of agrochemical giant Monsanto in 2018. In 2020, it settled most of the then-pending Roundup cases for up to $10.9 billion, but still faces more than 40,000 lawsuits.

The German conglomerate has said that decades of studies have shown Roundup and its active ingredient, glyphosate, are safe for human use.

Caranci's was one of a string of three recent trial losses for the company, which followed nine consecutive wins.

The case is Caranci v. Monsanto Co, Court of Common Pleas of Philadelphia County, June Term 2021 No. 02213.

For Caranci: Jason Itkin of Arnold & Itkin; and Tom Kline of Kline & Specter

For Bayer: Chanda Miller of Barnes & Thornburg; Erin Leffler of Shook, Hardy & Bacon; Manuel Cachan of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom; and Moira Penza of Wilkinson Stekloff

