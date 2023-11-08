News & Insights

Bayer says it will cut management jobs as Q3 earnings drop

November 08, 2023 — 01:41 am EST

FRANKFURT, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Bayer BAYGn.DE said on Wednesday that it would remove several layers of management to speed up decision-making, confirming a Reuters report in September.

"By the end of next year, Bayer will remove multiple layers of management and coordination," the company said in a statement.

It also reported third-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for one-offs, fell 31.3% to 1.685 billion euros, on falling earnings at its Crop Science division.

That came in shy of an average analyst estimate of 1.725 billion posted on the company's website.

