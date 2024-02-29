News & Insights

Bayer says it proposes Inclusive Capital founder Ubben for board seat

Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

February 29, 2024 — 10:35 am EST

Written by Ludwig Burger for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Bayer BAYGn.DE said on Thursday that the founder of Inclusive Capital Partners, Jeffrey Ubben, has been proposed for election to its non-executive supervisory board.

Biotechnology expert Nancy Simonian and litigation expert Lori Schechter were also proposed to run for board seats in a shareholder vote at the German group's annual general meeting on April 26.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Matthias Williams)

