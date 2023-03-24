Bayer says drug research focus no longer on women's health

By Ludwig Burger and Patricia Weiss

FRANKFURT, March 24 (Reuters) - Bayer BAYGn.DE said the focus of its drug research would shift away from women's health, a traditional pillar of Germany's largest drugmaker, to hone in on neurology, rare diseases and immunology.

"When it comes to research and the subsequent clinical phases, we will no longer have an explicit focus on women's health," the head of Bayer's pharmaceuticals unit, Stefan Oelrich, told Reuters on Friday. Bayer, the maker of the Yasmin brand of birth-control pills and the Mirena intrauterine device, added it would nevertheless continue to pursue development of non-hormonal menopausal symptoms relief elinzanetant as one of its four most promising pharma products.

The shifted focus comes as Bayer is due to have a change at the helm in June. Incoming CEO Bill Anderson will have to deal with thousands of lawsuits claiming the Roundup weedkiller causes cancer, an underwhelming drug development pipeline and disgruntled investors looking for a strategic change.

