Bayer says court hearing on future Roundup claims rescheduled for May 19

Ludwig Burger Reuters
Patricia Weiss Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

Bayer on Tuesday said a hearing by a U.S. judge on a $2 billion deal to resolve future legal claims that its widely used weedkiller Roundup causes cancer has been postponed by one week until May 19, following previous delays.

Speaking at the German crop chemicals and seeds group's annual shareholder meeting, Chief Executive Werner Baumann said he was optimistic about the hearing to be chaired by judge Vince Chhabria, which would determine further proceedings. A final hearing would be held at yet a later stage, he added.

Bayer on Feb. 3 came to terms with plaintiffs' lawyers in a $2 billion pledge to resolve future claims, as the products in question, based on the glyphosate herbicide, will remain on the market.

Bayer, which stressed that leading global regulators have found Roundup to be safe, agreed in principle last year to settle U.S. claims that have already been lodged for up to $10.9 billion.

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

