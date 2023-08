FRANKFURT, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Bayer BAYGn.DE said on Monday that company veteran Heike Prinz would replace Sarena Lin as Chief Talent Officer and Director of Personnel on the German group's executive board on Sept. 1.

