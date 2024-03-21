News & Insights

Bayer says 2024 sales of prostate cancer drug above $1 bln

Credit: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO

March 21, 2024 — 08:00 am EDT

Written by Ludwig Burger for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, March 21 (Reuters) - Bayer BAYGn.DE on Thursday predicted at least $1 billion in 2024 sales for prostate cancer drug Nubeqa, which is playing a bigger role for the drugmaker's growth prospects after the failure of a promising anti-blood-clotting therapy.

"Nubeqa ... is set for continued growth in prostate cancer and is on track to reach blockbuster status this year – only five years after first indication launch," it said in a statement.

Blockbuster is an industry term for drugs with at least $1 billion in annual sales.

Bayer chalked up sales of Nubeqa, jointly developed with Finnish drugmaker Orion ORNBV.HE, of 869 million euros ($948 million) last year and the company has previously projected annual peak sales potential of more than three billion euros.

Bayer confirmed that even though experimental anticoagulant asundexian failed last year to sufficiently prevent strokes in high-risk patients in a trial, another study known as Oceanic would continue.

Oceanic, to test the drug in patients who have already suffered a stroke, was "progressing rapidly", it added.

($1 = 0.9162 euros)

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger Editing by Madeline Chambers)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133634;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.