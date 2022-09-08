US Markets
Bayer, Regeneron's eye drug shown to work at higher dose, longer intervals

FRANKFURT, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Bayer BAYGn.DE said on Thursday that its anti-blindness treatment Eylea, jointly developed with Regeneron REGN.O, was shown to work as well when given at a higher dose at a longer interval between injections.

Eylea, which is normally given at 2 milligrams every eight weeks, was shown in two late-stage trials to be as effective when given at 8 mg at longer intervals, without any additional safety issues, the German company said in a statement.

The results will help Bayer compete with Roche ROG.S, while rival drug Vabysmo was launched this year. The Swiss drugmaker is seeking to win over patients with longer intervals between injections.

