Bayer Receives FDA Approval For AMBELVIST For Contrast-Enhanced MRI

(RTTNews) - Bayer AG (BARY) today received U.S. FDA approval for AMBELVIST, a next-generation gadolinium -based contrast agent designed to help clinicians detect and visualize lesions with abnormal vascularity during MRI scans.

Contrast-enhanced MRI is widely used to identify abnormalities, monitor disease progression, and guide treatment decisions. Patients with chronic neurological conditions, spinal disorders, or cancer often require repeated imaging over many years, making dose efficiency and safety important considerations for clinicians and patients alike.

AMBELVIST: A Lower-Dose Macrocyclic Contrast Agent

AMBELVIST (gadoquatrane) is an intravenous macrocyclic gadolinium (Gd)-based contrast agent (mGBCA) with a novel tetrameric structure and high relaxivity, meaning it enhances MRI signal strength more efficiently. With this approval, AMBELVIST becomes the lowest-dose mGBCA in the U.S., requiring only one 0.01 mmol/kg, which delivers 0.04 mmol Gd/kg—a 60% reduction in gadolinium compared to traditional agents dosed at 0.1 mmol/kg, and 20% less than gadopiclenol at 0.05 mmol/kg.

The product is approved for use in adults and pediatric patients, including term neonates, for MRI of both central nervous system (CNS) and non-CNS regions.

Clinical Evidence Supporting Approval

The FDA decision is supported by the global Phase 3 QUANTI clinical studies, which evaluated AMBELVIST in adults and children undergoing contrast-enhanced MRI. The trials demonstrated that AMBELVIST produced effective image enhancement at a fraction of the gadolinium dose used in other macrocyclic agents.

Dr. Christopher Hancock, Director of Neuroradiology at HALO Diagnostics Desert Cities and an investigator for the QUANTI program, noted that clinicians often rely on contrast-enhanced MRI to guide decision-making. He highlighted that AMBELVIST provides an option that reduces gadolinium exposure while preserving the diagnostic information needed for patient care.

Why This Approval Matters

For patients who require frequent MRI monitoring—such as those with multiple sclerosis, neurological disorders, spinal conditions, or cancer—lower gadolinium exposure may be beneficial over the long term. AMBELVIST's high relaxivity and reduced dose aim to balance diagnostic performance with minimized gadolinium burden.

BARY has traded between EUR 25 and EUR 49.40 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at EUR 36.11 down 0.22%

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