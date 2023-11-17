News & Insights

Bayer recalls one lot of cancer drug Vitrakvi due to contamination

Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

November 17, 2023 — 05:59 pm EST

Written by Bhanvi Satija for Reuters ->

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Bayer BAYGn.DE said on Friday it was voluntarily recalling one lot of its cancer drug Vitrakvi in the U.S. due to the presence of microbial contamination.

The recalled lot was distributed to wholesalers and specialty pharmacies in the U.S. between Jan. 3 and Feb. 13 this year.

"To date, Bayer has not received any adverse events related to this recall," the company said.

The impacted lot of the drug was packaged in a 100mL glass bottle and carries an expiration date of Feb 29, 2024.

The recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

