Bayer Raises FY Group Sales Outlook; Allocates Extra EUR 1.2 Bln For Glyphosate Litigation

(RTTNews) - Bayer AG updated its financial outlook following stronger-than-expected performance in its Pharmaceuticals division during the first half of the year. The company has established additional provisions of around 1.2 billion euros for the Roundup (glyphosate) litigation. This figure is included in the around 1.7 billion euros total.

Bayer generated Group sales of approximately 10.7 billion euros in the second quarter of 2025. Quarterly core earnings per share increased to 1.23 euros, mainly driven by a year-on-year improvement in the financial result and lower tax expense.

The company now projects full-year 2025 Group sales between 46 billion euros and 48 billion euros, up from its earlier forecast of 45 billion euros to 47 billion euros. EBITDA before special items is expected to range from 9.7 billion euros to 10.2 billion euros, revised from the previous 9.5 billion euros to 10.0 billion euros.

Bayer also raised its forecast for core earnings per share to 4.80 euros to 5.30 euros, compared to its earlier range of 4.50 euros to 5.00 euros. Meanwhile, the projections for free cash flow remain steady at 1.5 billion euros to 2.5 billion euros, and net financial debt is still expected to fall within 31.0 billion euros to 32.0 billion euros.

Bayer said it is continuously evaluating the impacts of the current geopolitical developments, especially in relation to tariffs from the US government. The currently projected financial effects are accounted for in the updated full-year guidance.

Bayer expects currency effects to diminish Group sales by around 2 billion euros, EBITDA before special items by approximately 500 million euros, and core earnings per share by about 0.35 euros. Regarding net financial debt, the company expects a positive impact of 1.2 billion euros from currency.

Bayer said it will publish detailed results for the second quarter on August 6, 2025.

