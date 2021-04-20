Markets

Bayer, RAGT To Develop Hybrid Wheat Seeds For European Markets

(RTTNews) - Bayer AG (BAYZF.PK, BAYRY.PK, BYR.L) said that the company and RAGT have collaborated to jointly develop state-of-the-art hybrid wheat varieties for European markets.

Bayer noted that the companies will pool their strengths by combining Europe's soft wheat genetics with access to the latest breeding methodologies, high-performing seed production systems and advanced digital solutions.

RAGT Semences is developing a multi-species activity in France and in the world that meets the needs of crop rotation imposed by environmental issues, technical requirements and the CAP.

