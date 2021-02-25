Bayer Q4 core earnings down 3%, below market view

FRANKFURT, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Bayer BAYGn.DE said fourth-quarter core earnings edged 3.4% lower as competition in the North American agriculture market offset stronger sales of stroke prevention pill Xarelto.

Quarterly core profit, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for one-offs, came in at 2.39 billion euros, below an average estimate of about 2.5 billion euros.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

