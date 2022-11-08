Commodities

Bayer Q3 earnings up 17.3% on agriculture sales

Credit: REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

November 08, 2022 — 01:36 am EST

Written by Ludwig Burger for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Agriculture and pharmaceuticals company Bayer BAYGn.DE on Tuesday reported higher adjusted quarterly earnings on strong demand for its seeds and pesticides and it confirmed its full-year guidance.

Bayer said in a statement that third-quarter adjusted EBITDA gained 17.3% to 2.45 billion euros ($2.45 billion), above an average analyst estimate of 2.31 billion euros posted on the company's website.

Bayer, which has been hit by litigation costs over claims that a weedkiller it acquired under its Monsanto takeover causes cancer, confirmed its full-year outlook.

