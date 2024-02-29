Bayer proposes Inclusive Capital founder Ubben for board seat

Recasts with more detail

FRANKFURT, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Bayer BAYGn.DE said on Thursday it has proposed Jeffrey Ubben, one of Wall Street's most prominent activist investors, as candidate for the German group's non-executive supervisory board.

Biotechnology expert Nancy Simonian and litigation expert Lori Schechter were also proposed to run for board seats in a shareholder vote at the German group's annual general meeting on April 26, the German maker of drugs and farming products said in a statement.

“As an internationally renowned investor, Jeffrey Ubben will significantly enrich our work on the Supervisory Board thanks to his many years of experience in financial and capital markets,” Bayer Chairman Norbert Winkeljohann said.

Ubben in November shut down Inclusive Capital Partners three years after starting the firm designed to focus on social investing.

The closure came as hedge funds struggle to raise new cash, and as a number of prominent investors have been wrong-footed by markets gyrating on speculation about interest rate moves, fears about inflation and geopolitical turmoil.

One year ago, Bayer appointed Jeff Ubben to the drugmaker's independent sustainability council.

