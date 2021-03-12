Bayer Proposes Fei-Fei Li & Alberto Weisser To Supervisory Board - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Bayer (BAYZF.PK, BAYRY.PK, BYR.L) said two representatives of the stockholders are to be put forward for election to the Supervisory Board at the Annual Stockholders' Meeting. The independent candidates proposed for election are Fei-Fei Li, an expert in artificial intelligence and Professor in the Computer Science Department at Stanford University in California, and Alberto Weisser, a renowned agricultural expert.

Li and Weisser are intended to succeed Johanna Faber and Wolfgang Plischke, who will not be seeking reelection after their terms of office expire at the end of the Annual Stockholders' Meeting. The company said Li and Weisser are set to be elected for a term of four years.

The company's stockholders will also vote on an adjustment to Supervisory Board compensation. The Board of Management and Supervisory Board are proposing to increase the compensation of Supervisory Board members. The fixed annual compensation is set to rise from 132,000 euros to 160,000 euros.

