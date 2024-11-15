Bayer price target lowered to EUR 25 from EUR 34 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan lowered the firm’s price target on Bayer (BAYRY) to EUR 25 from EUR 34 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares.
