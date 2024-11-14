Bayer price target lowered to EUR 23 from EUR 29 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Falko Friedrichs lowered the firm’s price target on Bayer (BAYRY) to EUR 23 from EUR 29 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on BAYRY:
- Bayer price target lowered to EUR 22 from EUR 26 at Barclays
- Bayer confirms FY24 group outlook for sales growth, currency-adjusted core EPS
- Bayer extends contract of CFO Wolfgang Nickl
- Bayer reports Q3 core EPS EUR 0.24 vs. EUR 0.38 last year
- Bayer AG (BAYRY) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.