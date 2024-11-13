Bayer price target lowered to EUR 22 from EUR 26 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Emily Field lowered the firm’s price target on Bayer (BAYRY) to EUR 22 from EUR 26 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares.

