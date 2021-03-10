Bayer predicts mid-term earnings growth on agriculture, consumer health

FRANKFURT, March 10 (Reuters) - Germany's Bayer on Wednesday pledged to boost adjusted earnings growth until 2024, helped by the launch of digital farming services, soy seeds and consumer health products.

The agriculture and pharmaceuticals group said in a statement it was aiming for core earnings per share of between 7 euros ($8.3) and 7.50 euros by 2024, up from 6.39 euros in 2020.

($1 = 0.8411 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger, editing by Kirsti Knolle) ((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133634; Reuters Messaging: ludwig.burger.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: BAYER OUTLOOK/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.