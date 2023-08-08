News & Insights

Bayer posts Q2 net loss of 1.89 bln eur

Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

August 08, 2023 — 01:44 am EDT

Written by Ludwig Burger for Reuters ->

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Bayer BAYGn.DE on Tuesday reported a net loss of 1.89 billion euros ($2.08 billion) for the second quarter, weighed down by 2.3 billion euros in impairment charges.

The statement based on audited results came after the German drugs and pesticides maker in July cited preliminary figures as showing expected goodwill impairments worth about 2.5 billion euros, leading to a second-quarter net loss of 2 billion euros.

